Old scoring problems plague Australia on road to World Cup

Sports Sports Old scoring problems plague Australia on road to World Cup

The Socceroos botched a slew of golden chances in their 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 18:48:37 PKT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will be glad to welcome back winger Craig Goodwin for their World Cup qualifier in Bahrain on Tuesday, as they desperately seek a clinical edge to smooth their path to the 2026 finals.

The Socceroos botched a slew of golden chances in their 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Melbourne on Thursday and were lucky to emerge with a point following a marginal offside decision that denied the visitors an injury-time winner.

Sitting out the match after drawing consecutive yellow cards, Goodwin's creativity and finishing prowess were sorely missed as the Socceroos racked up 13 shots on goal to the Saudis' three.

Australia's profligacy meant a lost opportunity to steal a march on Group C rivals jostling for one of the top two positions to qualify directly for the 2026 finals and avoid the perilous playoffs route.

The Socceroos remain second behind leaders Japan on six points but ahead of the Saudis and China on goal difference.

Bahrain's 1-0 home defeat to China left them fifth in the group and a point further adrift -- but Australia will be wary of the tiny Gulf nation.

Just over two months ago, the Bahrainis stunned the Socceroos 1-0 on the Gold Coast.

The loss and the following 0-0 draw away to Indonesia prompted Australia's long-serving coach Graham Arnold to resign, leaving his successor Tony Popovic to grapple with a squad which has long struggled to break down defence-minded opponents.

Popovic remains unbeaten in three games despite none of his players finding the net in the last two.

Starting striker Mitchell Duke's long goal drought continued against the Saudis, while his teammates were left embarrassed by their efforts in front of goal.

Centre-back Harry Souttar sent a wild shot over the bar from six yards out early on, while playmaker Ajdin Hrustic and substitute Brandon Borrello each botched chances with only the keeper to beat on either side of halftime.

Australia's low conversion rate was a hallmark of their 2022 qualifying campaign, which saw them condemned to reach Qatar via a series of playoffs.

With Asia given four extra quota places in the expanded, 48-team World Cup in North America, Socceroos fans may have thought the team would sail through.

However, halfway through Asia's third phase of qualifying, Australia remain shackled by their scoring woes and can ill afford another slip-up against Bahrain.

Captain Jackson Irvine, who blazed over the bar near half-time against the Saudis, insisted Australia were on the up despite a lack of evidence on the scoreboard.

"You can see we're making progress," he said.

"The changes that we've made and the football that we're trying to play -- you can see it shines through at key moments."