NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 59 in Bucks' OT win

(Reuters) – Giannis Antetokounmpo amassed an NBA season-high 59 points as the Milwaukee Bucks overturned an 18-point deficit to defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons 127-120 in overtime on Wednesday night.

It was Antetokounmpo's ninth 50-plus outing and the second best of his career, after his 64-point effort against Indiana last season.

The two-time MVP hit 21 of 34 from the field, 16 of 17 from the foul line, and had 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Brook Lopez provided the support with 29 points.

Cade Cunningham had 35 points and 11 assists for the Pistons, while Malik Beasley hit eight 3-pointers in his 26-point, 10-rebound game.

Cavaliers 114, 76ers 106

Darius Garland scored 25 points and Donovan Mitchell took over down the stretch as Cleveland remained undefeated with a road victory over short-handed Philadelphia.

Mitchell finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland (13-0), which is off to the NBA's best start since the Golden State Warriors' record-setting 24-game winning streak to begin the 2015-16 season.

Philadelphia fought hard without Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) but still lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Rookie Jared McCain took advantage of the available playing time by posting career highs in points (34) and assists (10).

Bulls 124, Knicks 123

Coby White made three free throws with 3.2 seconds left to cap his 22-point effort and Chicago rallied after squandering a 22-point lead to beat host New York.

After falling behind 90-68 late in the third quarter, New York -- playing the second leg of a back-to-back -- ended the period on a 17-0 run to set up an intense fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson, who scored a pair of go-ahead baskets under duress in the final 38 seconds, created space for a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, but his attempt rimmed in and out. Had the Knicks completed the comeback, it would have been the franchise's biggest second-half rally since a 26-point turnaround in March 2004.

Lakers 128, Grizzlies 123

LeBron James scored 35 points in his third consecutive triple-double as Los Angeles remained perfect at home with a victory over visiting Memphis.

James added 14 assists with 12 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season. Los Angeles rookie Dalton Knecht added a career-best 19 points while going 5-for-5 from 3-point range. The Lakers improved to 6-0 at home, matching the NBA-best mark also held by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 29 points and Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama and Marcus Smart each added 15 points as the Grizzlies saw their season-best three-game winning streak come to an end.

Kings 127, Suns 104

De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 29 points, Kevin Huerter backed him with 22 and Sacramento won a battle of attrition over visiting Phoenix with a late flurry that produced a victory.

Fox, who also found time for a game-high 10 assists, and Domantas Sabonis (11 points, team-high 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Kings, who beat the Suns a second straight time after winning 127-118 in overtime in Phoenix on Sunday. Fox shot 11-for-17, Huerter 9-for-16 and Keegan Murray 7-for-11 (17 points) for the Kings, who outshot the visitors 64.1 percent to 37.1 percent.

Josh Okogie had 25 points off the bench to pace the Suns. Devin Booker totaled 18 points while Ryan Dunn, Tyus Jones and Monte Morris added 10 apiece for Phoenix. Jones also had a team-high eight assists while Jusuf Nurkic grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Magic 94, Pacers 90

Franz Wagner scored 29 points and Orlando benefited from a fourth-quarter surge to beat visiting Indiana and improve to 6-0 at home.

Orlando's Goga Bitadze collected 12 points and 12 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Moritz Wagner each had 10 points in the win as the Magic outscored the Pacers by a 26-18 margin in the fourth.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam sank four 3-pointers to highlight his 25-point performance, and Bennedict Mathurin added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Celtics 139, Nets 114

Jayson Tatum scored 15 of his 36 points in the third quarter as Boston recovered from a slow start and pulled away in the second half for a blowout of Brooklyn in New York.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot a season-best 53.8 percent. Payton Pritchard contributed 23 points.

Ziaire Williams scored 23 points to lead the Nets, who took their most lopsided loss of the season despite. Cam Thomas added 17 points and Dennis Schroder put up 16.

Thunder 106, Pelicans 88

Jalen Williams scored a season-high 31 points to lead host Oklahoma City past New Orleans.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 29 points two days after he posted a career-high 45 points. Williams added seven assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Brandon Ingram amassed 18 points and six assists but had eight turnovers as the Pelicans took their sixth loss in a row.

Rockets 111, Clippers 103

Jalen Green scored a game-high 21 points while Alperen Sengun chipped in a double-double and threw down a key late dunk that helped Houston fend off visiting Los Angeles.

With the Rockets up 98-79, the Clippers turned to reserves Kobe Brown, Jordan Miller and Bones Hyland to key a rally and close the deficit to 107-103. But Sengun (13 points, 11 rebounds) delivered his driving dunk before Tari Eason (18 points, 10 rebounds) added another in transition to seal the victory.

James Harden led the Clippers with 19 points and seven assists while Terance Mann added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Trail Blazers 106, Timberwolves 98

Shaedon Sharpe scored a career-best 33 points to lead Portland past visiting Minnesota, the Trail Blazers' second win over the Timberwolves in as many days.

Rookie Donovan Clingan excelled with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots for Portland, which beat Minnesota 122-108 on Tuesday. Dalano Banton scored 13 points off the bench for Portland, which won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and had four steals for the Timberwolves but missed all nine of his 3-point attempts. Last Friday in Minneapolis, he made nine treys and scored 37 points as the Timberwolves rolled to a 127-102 victory over Portland.