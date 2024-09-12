Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan beat China to qualify for semi-finals

Team Green will face India in semi-final this weekend

Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 17:47:52 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan on Thursday beat hosts China to book place in semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.

Nadeem Ahmed, Hannan Shahid and Abdul Tehman net one goal each to ensure the Green Shirts’ victory in the crucial match.

Pakistan will now face the arch-rival India in the semi-final match this weekend.

The Team Green earned its first victory by defeating Japan 2-1 on Wednesday. From Pakistan side, Ahmad Nadeem and Sufyan Khan netted one goal each while Raiki Fujishima scored one goal for Japan.

The previous two matches played by Pakistan against South Korea and Malaysia ended in a draw.

India is the defending champion as they last year defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final and won the fourth title , while Japan defeated South Korea 5-3 to bag the bronze medal.

In addition to Pakistan, teams from India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, which will be played from September 8 to September 17 in Holy Nabibor, China.

