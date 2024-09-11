Colombia down Argentina to avenge Copa loss, Chile stunned

Colombia avenged their Copa America final defeat with a 2-1 victory over Argentina.

Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 08:07:25 PKT

MONTEVIDEO (AFP) – James Rodriguez struck a winner from the penalty spot as Colombia avenged their Copa America final defeat with a 2-1 victory over Argentina in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Colombia skipper Rodriguez buried a nerveless 60th minute spot-kick to seal a pulsating win over reigning world champions Argentina, who were without injured captain Lionel Messi.

It was sweet revenge for Colombia, who were beaten 1-0 by Argentina in a bitterly disappointing Copa America final in Miami in July.

The victory at Barranquilla's Metropolitano Stadium lifted Colombia into second place in South America's 10-team qualifying competition with 16 points from eight points, just two points behind leaders Argentina.

Colombia, backed by a passionate home crowd, took the lead in the 25th minute when Rodriguez chipped a cross to the back post where Yerson Mosquera rose to head home.

With Rodriguez prompting in midfield and the pacy Luis Diaz a threat down the flanks, Colombia were well on top in the opening half against a sluggish Argentina.

But three minutes after the interval, the visitors drew level when a misplaced pass from Rodriguez was pounced upon by Nicolas Gonzalez, who raced away, held off Mosquera and slotted past advancing Colombia keeper Camilo Vargas.

Twelve minutes later, though, Colombia restored their lead in controversial fashion.

Nicolas Otamendi clattered Daniel Munoz with a wild challenge and after several minutes, Chilean referee Piero Maza was sent to the VAR monitor and awarded a penalty.

Rodriguez stepped up to the spot, against Argentina's penalty specialist Emiliano Martinez and confidently slotted home, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Colombia striker Jhon Duran missed a great chance to make it 3-1 when he was found unmarked in the centre of the box but fired straight at Martinez.

CHILE SLUMP

Despite the defeat, Argentina remain comfortably on course for a place at the 2026 World Cup which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South American qualifying will win a berth to the finals.

The seventh placed team in qualifying goes into an inter-confederation playoff, with the bottom three teams eliminated.

In other games in South America on Tuesday, Chile's hopes of qualifying suffered another bodyblow after they slumped to a 2-1 loss at home to Bolivia.

After winning back-to-back Copa Americas in 2015 and 2016, the Chileans failed to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The prospect of missing out on a third straight tournament loomed closer on Tuesday after goals from Carmelo Algaranaz and Miguel Terceros handed Bolivia a 2-1 win.

The victory left Chile languishing in ninth place in the standings with just five points from eight games as Bolivia climbed into seventh.

Ecuador meanwhile boosted their qualification hopes with a 1-0 win over Peru in Quito thanks to a goal from veteran striker Enner Valencia.

Ecuador sit in fourth place in the standings with 11 points from eight games.

In later games on Tuesday, five-time world champions Brazil face Paraguay in Asuncion while Venezuela host Uruguay.

