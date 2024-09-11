No.1 Korda leads US women in bid to end Solheim Cup drought

GAINESVILLE (United States) (AFP) – Top-ranked Nelly Korda has won six titles this year, including her second major, but she hungers to finally learn how it feels to play in a Solheim Cup-winning team.

The Tokyo Olympic champion leads the United States into the 19th edition of the women's golf showdown between US and European teams that begins Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Americans lead the rivalry 10-7 with one drawn but Europeans have taken the trophy in the past three events in thrilling fashion -- 14.5-13.5 at Gleneagles in 2019, 15-13 at Inverness in 2021 and 14-14 as defending champions in 2023 at Spain's Finca Cortesin.

"We got some unfinished business," Korda said ahead of her fourth Solheim Cup start. "Haven't been on the winning side, but every experience I've had in the Solheim Cups has been an amazing one."

Still, it's a bit unfulfilled without hoisting the hardware.

"I can tell you now we're more hungry than ever," fourth-time US starter Megan Khang said, adding last year's draw without the Cup "leaves not necessarily the best taste in your mouth."

Korda has won six times this year, including her second major title at the Chevron Championship. She won five events in a row, a feat managed previously only by Nancy Lopez in 1978 and Annika Sorenstam in 2004-2005.

She won the Drive On crown in her Florida hometown of Bradenton in January, the Pak Se-ri and Ford championships in March and Match Play and Chevron crowns in April plus the Americas Open in May.

"This year has kind of been a crazy year," Korda said. "Bradenton feels like a lifetime ago.

"Whenever you get to wear the red, white, and blue and stars and stripes, there's a different meaning to it. You're playing not just for yourself, but for your captains, your teammates and your country and there's just nothing like it.

"I hope we can all come together as a team and just lean on each other, other than someone else leaning on maybe me because I have more experience or I'm the number one player in the world."

OBAMA VISITS AT DINNER

Former US President Barack Obama, a member at the host course, appeared at the US team dinner on Monday to encourage the Americans to win the Cup for the first time since 2017.

"He knew all of our names too and he congratulated all of us on all of our success as well," Korda said.

Added Khang: "It was just super cool to have a past president show up to team dinner. It's pretty incredible. I know he plays out of here so just the appreciation for the time he gave up to come see us is incredible."

The Washington area has been good to Korda's kin. Her father, Petr Korda, won the 1992 Washington Open tennis title and brother Sebastian Korda won last month's Washington Open crown.

"We've definitely had some luck in the DC region," Korda said. "Hopefully it all falls into place and we play some really good golf this week."

Korda has been thrilled to see the growth in women's golf since older sister Jessica joined the LPGA Tour in 2011.

"To see the growth in the game and not even just purses, but just interest from fans and other companies to invest in women's golf has been amazing," Korda said.

"I feel like we're trending in the right direction and hopefully they continue to invest in the product because it's amazing."

