Pakistan team makes historic achievement at UK Shooting Championship

Junaid Khattak and Ahmed Javed bagged gold medals

(Web Desk) – Pakistan has made historic achievement in the UK Shooting Championship at Bisley ranges by winning three gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

The championship featured 160 world class shooters while a squad of 18 shooters represented Pakistan at the event.

Pakistan achieved three positions in the overall top 10 position by displaying outstanding performance in the championship.

Junaid Khattak and Ahmed Javed are among the three Pakistanis, who won the gold medal.

