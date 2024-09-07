Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan to lock horns with Malaysia on Sunday

The mega event will be played from September 8 to 17 in China

Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 18:20:19 PKT

(Web Desk) – Asian Champions Trophy of Hockey will begin at Moqi in China on Sunday, September 8, with Pakistan playing its opening match against Malaysia.

The match will start 12:45 Pakistan Standard Time.

India is the defending champion as they last year defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final and won the fourth title , while Japan defeated South Korea 5-3 to bag the bronze medal.

In addition to Pakistan, teams from India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, which will be played from September 8 to September 17 in Holy Nabibor, China.

