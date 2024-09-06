Paralympics 2024: Pakistan's Haider Ali bags bronze medal in discus throw

He made his season-best throw of 52.54 meters in the sixth attempt

PARIS (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Paralympian Haider Ali on Friday won a bronze medal with his season-best throw in the F37 Category Discus Throw at the Paris Paralympics Games 2024.

He made a throw of 52.54 meters in the sixth attempt, which earned him third spot in the final of the competition at the Stade de France.

The gold medal in this category was clinched by Uzbekistan’s Tolibboy Yuldashev with a throw of 57.28m in the 4th attempt, while Jesse Zesseu of Canada bagged a silver medal with a throw of 53.24m in the 6th attempt.

Haider Ali, the only athlete representing Pakistan in the Paralympics, has also won silver and bronze medals in long jump.

In the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the Pakistani athlete had won gold medal in the Discus Throw event.

