Sinner defeats Medvedev to reach first US Open semi-final, Swiatek ousted

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 12:50:58 PKT

NEW YORK (AFP) – World number one Jannik Sinner reached his first US Open semi-final on Wednesday with a four-set victory over 2021 champion and two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner, looking to capture his second major of the season after the Australian Open, won 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 and will take on Britain's 25th-ranked Jack Draper for a place in the final.

Sinner, 23, is the only top-10 player to make the semi-finals with number 12 Taylor Fritz due to face US compatriot Frances Tiafoe, ranked 20, in Friday's other last-four duel.

Italy's Sinner had defeated Medvedev from two sets down to claim the Australian Open title before the Russian gained revenge in another five-setter at Wimbledon.

"It was very tough, I knew it would be very physical," said Sinner.

"It was strange in the first two sets, whoever got the break started to roll."

Sinner said he was looking forward to facing Draper.

"We are good friends off the court. He's having an incredible tournament and hasn't dropped a set."

Sinner swept through the opening set on Wednesday with a couple of breaks as the Russian committed 15 unforced errors to the Italian's meagre six.

However, fifth-ranked Medvedev flipped the script with a double break of his own to level the quarter-final.

In a to-and-fro battle, Sinner returned the favour by racing through the third set in just 30 minutes.

Medvedev patiently carved out two break points in the sixth game of the fourth set, both of which were saved.

That allowed Sinner to grab the initiative with the crucial break for 4-3 before going on to seal the victory.

Medvedev had to save 10 of 15 break points in the tie while his dream of making a 10th Slam semi-final was undermined by 57 unforced errors.

SWIATEK CRASHES OUT

World number one Iga Swiatek was sent crashing out of the US Open on Wednesday by Jessica Pegula who moved into her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Sixth-ranked Pegula triumphed 6-2, 6-4 and will face Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday's final.

If the 30-year-old gets through that she could set-up an all-American final if Emma Navarro stuns world number two Aryna Sabalenka in Thursday's other semi-final.

Victory ended Pegula's run of losing all six Grand Slam quarter-finals in which she had played and extended her streak to 14 wins in 15 matches on US hard courts this summer.

"Finally I can say I'm a semi-finalist. I lost so many of these damn things," said Pegula after her fourth career win against Swiatek.

"Thanks to the crowd. I sent over a 65mph second serve (on a third match point) because I was so tight.

"I did everything I could to not get frustrated. I took advantage of some things she was not doing so well and just rode that momentum."

Pegula raced into a double break in the first set as 2022 US Open winner Swiatek was plagued by mistakes.

By the end of the opener she had hit just three winners and committed 19 unforced errors as her game fell apart under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights.

It was a dramatic slump for four-time French Open champion Swiatek who hadn't faced a single break point in her three preceding matches at the tournament.

Pegula turned the screw for a 2-1 lead in the second before Swiatek retrieved the break.

But the Polish star couldn't capitalise and was broken again when a forehand error handed Pegula a 4-3 edge.

The American claimed victory on a third match point when Swiatek went wide again for her 41st and final unforced error of the night.

Unseeded Muchova earlier eased into her second successive US Open semi-final by sweeping past Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4.