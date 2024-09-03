Newcastle defender Lewis joins Sao Paulo on season-long loan

The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international becomes first British player to play for Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Newcastle United left back Jamal Lewis has joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo on loan until the end of June next year, with an option to make the move permanent, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Born in Luton, England, the 26-year-old Northern Ireland international becomes the first British player to play for Sao Paulo.

Lewis, who has been capped 36 times for Northern Ireland, moved to Newcastle from English Championship side Norwich City in 2020 and made 36 appearances for the Magpies.

"When I heard about this opportunity, I told my manager straight away that I'd like to come to Brazil," Lewis said in a statement on Sao Paulo's website.

"It's an honour to play for a giant like Sao Paulo and be the first British player in the club's history... It's an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I'm looking forward to meeting the fans and contributing to the team."