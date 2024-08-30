Ronaldo's YouTube channel included in Guinness World Records

Ronaldo received silver, gold and diamond play buttons in record time

LONDON (Dunya News) - The internet reacted astonishingly when Portugal’s superstar and Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo started his YouTube channel under the name "UR — Cristiano".

Now, the star footballer’s name has been included in the Guianese World Records adding to yet another figure in his already crowned cap.

When he launched his YouTube channel on August 21, Ronaldo has since then broken many records in the history of YouTube as he received the silver, gold and diamond play buttons in record time.

The record book has included the name of superstar in the list of most subscribed You Tuber in 24 hours.

The organisation stated on its website that Ronaldo's ‘domination of social media has continued’ with his YouTube channel reaching 19,729,827 subscribers in one day.

WikiTubia, a site specialising in YouTube records, said Ronaldo's channel reached 100,000 subscribers in 22 minutes, one million subscribers in 47 minutes, and 10 million subscribers in 11 hours and 31 minutes.

The channel has gathered 50 million subscribers in just one week.

