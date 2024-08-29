President confers Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with Hilal-i-Imtiaz

To acknowledge his achievement for making record in Olympics

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

The ceremony to award Hilal-i-Imtiaz was held in the President House today.

President awarded Arshad Nadeem the civilian award for recognition of his achievements in javelin throw sports.

It is pertinent to note that Arshad Nadeem made the world record by throwing javelin in 92.97 meters in recent Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem made history by achieving this gold medal in Olympics as only first athlete in this sport in 77 years.

Not only this but Arshad Nadeem also made a record by breaking a 118 year record in the Paris Olympics.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan government announced to confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Arshad Nadeem on his achievement for clinching a gold medal in the Olympics.

