Liverpool agree deal to sign goalkeeper Mamardashvili from Valencia

Sports Sports Liverpool agree deal to sign goalkeeper Mamardashvili from Valencia

He will spend the remainder of the current campaign with the LaLiga club before moving to Merseyside

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 18:50:15 PKT

(Reuters) - Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the player set to move to Anfield ahead of next season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, whose transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance, will spend the remainder of the current campaign with the LaLiga club, where he has made 102 appearances, before moving to Merseyside next summer.

British media reported the deal was worth around 30 million pounds ($39.77 million).

Mamardashvili enjoyed an impressive European Championship campaign with Georgia as they reached the last 16.

His 21 saves in their three group games were the joint-most by a goalkeeper in the tournament's history.