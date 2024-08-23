Pakistan shines at Asian MMA Championship 2024 by winning two golds

Eman Khan and Bano Butt won gold medals each

(Web Desk) – The Pakistani side has given an impressive performance at the Asian MMA Championship 2024 held at the DHA Sports Complex in Lahore.

Both Eman Khan and Bano Butt won gold medals each in their respective categories.

The event occurred at the same time with the return of BRAVE Combat Foundation – BRAVE CF 85. This mega event had shown some top MMA athletes from Pakistan competing against the internationally known athletes.

Bano Butt won the senior women’s atomweight final, getting the best of Kazakhstan’s Gulnaz Abdrakhmanova to secure her gold.

Eman Khan also excelled, earning her gold by submitting Kazakhstan’s Dinara Ayapova with a rear-naked choke in the first round.