Wei Shihao left out of China squad for World Cup qualifiers

He banned for four matches for a foul he committed playing in the Chinese Super League

Follow on Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 20:17:01 PKT

(Reuters) - Left winger Wei Shihao has been left out of China's squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia after being banned for four matches for a foul he committed playing in the Chinese Super League.

Wei, a contender for China's Player of the Year award in 2023, received the suspension for a petulant kick from behind on Deng Hanwen while playing for Chengdu Rongcheng against his former club Wuhan Three Towns in the CSL last month.

He was the only notable absentee from Branko Ivankovic's 27-man squad for the Group C qualifier against Japan in Saitama on Sept. 5 and the home clash with the Saudis in Dalian five days later.

Croatian Ivankovic included three naturalised players, English-born defender Tyias Browning, former Fluminense striker Alan and winger Fernandinho, who was also born and raised in Brazil.

Group C of the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada also includes Australia, Bahrain and Indonesia.

China will need to finish in the top two to guarantee a ticket to the World Cup finals for a second time after 2002, although a spot in the top four would offer a passage to the tournament via two further rounds of qualifiers.