Neeraj Chopra, Mannu Bhaker's brand value sees huge boost after Olympics success

Chopra's brand value is set to soar to 330 crore Indian rupees

Follow on Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 18:53:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Mannu Bhaker, who won medals in Paris Olympics 2024, saw a huge boost in their brand value and net worth, eclipsing several big names.

Chopra won silver medal after finishing second in javelin competition while Bhaker lifted Bronze in the shooting and since then their brand value continues to skyrocket.

Neeraj overtook Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, in contracts, while the Bronze medalist shooter is signing up for big deals.

Indian media reported that Chopra's brand value is set to soar to 330 crore Indian rupees. His brand valuation was equal to Pandya before the Olympics, but he is expected to overtake him.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Bhaker recently secured a brand endorsement deal worth 1.5 crore Indian rupees with a soft drink company. Her endorsement fee was 25 lakh per year but it has seen significant increase. Reports said around 40 brands are eyeing to sign a deal with her.

