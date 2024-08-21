Villarreal sign goalkeeper Luiz Junior from Famalicao

Villarreal reportedly paid around 12 million euros for the 23-year-old

(Reuters) - Villarreal have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Luiz Junior from Portuguese club Famalicao on a six-year deal, the LaLiga side announced on Tuesday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but Spanish media reported that Villarreal paid around 12 million euros ($13 million) for the 23-year-old.

"At an impressive 1.93 metres, he is quick between the posts, he is able to dominate aerial duels and has excellent reflexes – all of which make him a very talented goalkeeper with a big future," Villarreal said in a statement.

Luiz Junior made 140 appearances for Famalicao since joining their academy at the age of 18. He will be replacing Filip Jorgensen at Villareal, who joined Chelsea last month on a seven-year long contract.

Villarreal visit Sevilla in the league on Friday after drawing 2-2 with Atletico Madrid at home in their opener.