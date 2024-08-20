Ipswich sign Cajuste on loan from Napoli

He has made 26 appearances for Serie A side Napoli after joining from Stade Reims last year

(Reuters) - Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli on a season-long loan deal, the newly promoted Premier League club announced late on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who has earned 23 caps for Sweden, has made 26 appearances for Serie A side Napoli after joining from French club Stade Reims last year.

Cajuste, who won the Danish Superliga title with Midtjylland before moving to France, was glad to complete the move.

“It took a little while with the negotiations but I’m finally here and I’m very excited," he said in a statement.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said Cajuste's arrival boosted his options in the middle of the park.

“He gives us another different profile to our midfield and puts us in a strong position in that department," McKenna said.

Ipswich face Manchester City in their next Premier League match on Saturday, after suffering a 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool in their season opener.