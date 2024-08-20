Bayern defender Stanisic out for weeks with knee ligament tear

He was injured during Monday's training session

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic, who returned after last season's successful loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, has been ruled out for several weeks following a collateral ligament tear in his right knee, the club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Croatia international, who won the league and Cup double in an undefeated domestic run with Leverkusen last season, was injured during Monday's training session.

"Stanisic will be sidelined for several weeks after the Bayern defender tore a collateral ligament in his right knee in training on Monday. This was the result of an examination by FC Bayern's medical department," Bayern said.

The Bundesliga season kicks off at the weekend with Bayern travelling to VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.