Leicester City and Tottenham, Premier League Clash ends in a draw

Pedro Porro and Jamie Vardy scored a goal each for their teams.

Tue, 20 Aug 2024

LEICESTER (Web Desk) – The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 1-1 draw.

In a closely contested encounter held at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Tuesday, Pedro Porro scored for Tottenham Hotspur in the 29th minute, giving his team a 1-0 lead over Leicester City.

The first half concluded with Tottenham leading 1-0.



However, Jamie Vardy scored the equaliser in the 57th minute, leveling the match at 1-1.

The score remained unchanged until the final whistle, resulting in a 1-1 draw between the two teams.