Leicester City and Tottenham, Premier League Clash ends in a draw
Sports
Pedro Porro and Jamie Vardy scored a goal each for their teams.
LEICESTER (Web Desk) – The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 1-1 draw.
In a closely contested encounter held at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Tuesday, Pedro Porro scored for Tottenham Hotspur in the 29th minute, giving his team a 1-0 lead over Leicester City.
The first half concluded with Tottenham leading 1-0.
However, Jamie Vardy scored the equaliser in the 57th minute, leveling the match at 1-1.
The score remained unchanged until the final whistle, resulting in a 1-1 draw between the two teams.