Pakistan need to support Arshad Nadeems, says Wasim Akram

Says Pakistan is rich in talent but there are inadequate facilities to spot and nurture it

Akram says it's collective responsibility of sports organisations to sit together and find out ways to bring funds and provide facilities

Says cricket has been included in Olympics and it will hopefully be 20-over a side

Former star says it's a matter of honour that Pakistan will host Champions Trophy next year

MELBOURNE (Dunya News) – Former cricket star Wasim Akram says Arshad Nadeem has stunned the world with his sterling performance in Paris Olympics.

In an interaction with media in Melbourne, he said: “Pakistan is rich in talent but there are inadequate facilities to spot and nurture it.”

He said Arshad Nadeem proved his mettle by dint of dedication and hard work, and the whole world was all praise for him.

“He has made Pakistan proud and his achievement has become an envy of the world,” said former champion fast bowler who spearheaded many a win for the country in his heyday.

Nadeem’s success had rekindled hope that the latent talent in Pakistan could outshine competitors the world over if it was properly nurtured and adequate facilities were provided, he said.

He said it’s the collective responsibility of sports organisations to sit together and find out ways to bring funds and provide stadiums and other facilities to the stars of tomorrow.

“The youngsters will waste their time using mobile phones if they are not given a sense of direction,” remarked Akram.

SPORTS TRUMPS POLITICS

He also lauded India’s javelin hero Neeraj Chopra for being a thorough professional.

“The mothers of both Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra have sent across a great message that sports trumps politics. It’s about people and their common interests,” he remarked.

CRICKET IN OLYMPICS?

As for the possibility of cricket’s inclusion in Olympics, Akram said cricket had been included in the mega event and it would hopefully be 20-over a side.

“Cricket should be an integral part of Olympics. If break dance can be added to it, why not cricket,” he said.

CHAMPIONS TROPHY

He said it’s a matter of honour that Pakistan would host Champions Trophy next year.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is upgrading stadiums… I believe cricket fans should be provided all possible facilities and brought to stadiums with a great deal of care.

“Yes, security is important but it’s equally important to spare cricket lovers trouble so that they can fully enjoy the game,” he advised.