CAS dismisses Indian wrestler Phogat's appeal against disqualification

Phogat was set to face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on August 7

SWITZERLAND (Reuters) – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she failed to make weight for her women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

Phogat was set to face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on Aug. 7 but was found 100 grams (3.5 oz) overweight despite starving herself and spending hours in a sauna the previous night to cut down to her competition weight.

The disqualification meant Phogat did not receive a medal and she filed an appeal in sport's highest court challenging the decision of governing body United World Wrestling.

She sought a ruling awarding her a shared silver medal but those hopes faded after the CAS decision on Wednesday.

Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final, which Hildebrandt won 3-0 to take the gold.

An emotional Phogat had said after the disqualification that she would retire from wrestling.