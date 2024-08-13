Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem in Mian Channu, awards Rs100m and car

Sports Sports Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem in Mian Channu, awards Rs100m and car

She presents him with Rs100 million cash prize and car in recognition of his gold medal

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 15:54:57 PKT

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has honoured javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024, with significant awards.

During a meeting in Mian Channu, Maryam Nawaz congratulated Nadeem on his historic achievement.

She presented him with a cash prize of Rs100 million and a car in recognition of his gold medal victory.

Following the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz left for Lahore via helicopter after meeting Nadeem and his family.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Arshad Nadeem and his family to the Prime Minister’s House.

Nadeem and his family will attend a dinner hosted by the prime minister.

They will be transported to the Prime Minister’s House with full protocol and will arrive in Islamabad by plane for the event.