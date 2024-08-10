Germany claim bronze medal with 1-0 victory over Spain

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany secured the bronze medal in the women's Olympic soccer tournament with a 1-0 win over Spain thanks to a Giulia Gwinn penalty, while the world champions missed a penalty deep in added time at the Lyon Stadium on Friday.

Olympic debutants Spain were once again far from their best after their semi-final defeat and missed the chance to record their first win over Germany, who clinched their fourth Olympic bronze.

"We are just lucky to have won this game, it was an amazing experience here," Germany midfielder Marina Hegering said.

"I think we were the better team in the first half and the second was pretty tough, they had two chances but sometimes that's football and we got lucky today."

Germany, who lost to the United States in the semis, grabbed the lead in the 65th minute when Gwinn earned the penalty and converted after a foul by Spanish keeper Cata Coll.

Spain's former Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas squandered a chance to send the match to extra time as her penalty was saved by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger in the final seconds of the match.

"It is a really nice feeling. I don't know what just happened in 90 minutes. I have absolutely no idea. I just know we won the bronze medal, and that's the most important bit," Berger said.

"The belief from the coach (Horst Hrubesch) that every single person can actually do the job, I think that's why we won the bronze."

It was Hrubesch's final game at the helm.

"I was very tense but I completely trusted my goalkeeper and knew she could save the ball and make it happen," the 73-year-old said.

"I don't think I will retire, but maybe I need to ask my wife."