Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Sports Sports Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Open

It comes on the heels of his triumph in the singles event at the Paris Olympics

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 18:32:15 PKT

(Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Cincinnati Open on the heels of his triumph in the singles event at the Paris Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.

The announcement of the Serbian's decision to skip the U.S. Open tune-up event comes four days after he beat Carlos Alcaraz in Paris to become only the fifth player to win all four singles Grand Slams and the Olympic title during their careers.

"We certainly understand that it is a quick turnaround from his Olympic triumph to come to Cincinnati," Tournament Director Bob Moran said in a news release. "His title run here last year was so memorable. We are eager to see him on court again soon."

Djokovic's withdrawal moves Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard into the draw.

Last year in Cincinnati, which was Djokovic's first event on U.S. soil in two years because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Serbian beat Alcaraz in the final before going to the U.S. Open where he won the most recent of his 24 Grand Slam titles.