MLS terminates contract of FC Cincinnati's Aaron Boupendza

Boupendza's stint with FC Cincinnati lasted all of 13 months

Fri, 09 Aug 2024 18:21:28 PKT

(Reuters) - Major League Soccer terminated the contract of FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza on Thursday, effective immediately.

The league did not disclose a reason for the decision, however the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Boupendza did not fulfill his contractual obligations.

Boupendza's stint with FC Cincinnati lasted all of 13 months, during which he was suspended by the club for its regular-season finale in 2023 following his late return after international duty.

Per the Enquirer, Boupendza also dealt with a reported blackmail attempt in January and sustained a broken jaw in April following a fight with a professional boxer outside of downtown establishment.

Boupendza, 28, recorded two goals and two assists in 14 matches (five starts) this season.

He had five goals in 10 matches (six starts) last season, including the game-winning tally in FC Cincinnati's 3-2 win at Toronto FC on Sept. 30. That victory clinched the Supporters' Shield for FC Cincinnati.