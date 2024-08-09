Arshad Nadeem smashes Olympic record with humongous 92.97m throw in javelin final

Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 00:15:25 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The final of the men's javelin throw event is currently ongoing at the Paris Olympics, with the entire nation’s hopes resting on Arshad Nadeem, who is Pakistan’s only hope of winning a medal at the Olympics after 32 years.

The last time Pakistan stood on the Olympic medal podium was on August 8, 1992, when the national hockey team defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to win a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics.

Today, exactly 32 years later, Pakistan once again has hope that Arshad Nadeem can win a medal in javelin throw.

Earlier, Arshad Nadeem was unable to make his first throw. Germany's Julian Weber also failed to make his first throw.

Finland's Lassi made his first throw with a distance of 78.81 meters, while India's Neeraj Chopra's first throw was invalid. Finland's Oliver Helander made his first throw with a distance of 80.92 meters.

The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch made his second throw with a distance of 84.52 meters.

After him, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made his second throw, achieving a distance of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record. This is the best throw of the competition so far.

The previous Olympic record was 90.57 meters, set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Germany's Julian Weber made his second throw with a distance of 87.33 meters, while India's Neeraj Chopra made his second throw with a distance of 89.45 meters.

