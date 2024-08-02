Hopes hinge on Arshad Nadeem as five of 7 Pakistani athletes exit Olympics

Sprinter Faiqa Riaz was eliminated after she failed to qualify for the next round in 100-meter race

PARIS (Dunya News) – Pakistan suffered another blow on Friday as two more athletes bowed out of the Paris Olympics 2024 without any medal with many hopes hinge on Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

Sprinter Faiqa Riaz was eliminated from the Olympics after she failed to qualify for the next round in 100-meter race in Heat 2.

She finished sixth with a timing of 12.49 seconds in preliminary round of 100-meter sprint. As per the rules, top three players from all four Heats are picked for the first round.

Meanwhile, Kishmala Talatshe was knocked out women’s 25-meter pistol competition. She finished 22nd out of 40 players.

Previously, two Pakistani swimmers, Ahmed Durrani, Jehanara Nabi, and shooter Gulfam Joseph bowed out of international games.

Amid this desperate situation, Pakistani fans hoped that javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem would bag a medal for the country. He would be in action on August 6.

