Pak Street Child Football team secures second win in Norway Cup

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Street Child Football team of Pakistan has extended their winning streak at the Norway Cup, defeating the Norwegian club Wardenset.

The Pakistan team beat Wardenset with a score of 5-0 in Astor where the matches of the event are being held.

The team green scored twho goals in the first half and posted three more in the second half.

Kashif scored two goals, while Captain Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Khan, and Shahid Anjum each scored 1 goal.

The Pakistani tam achieved its first victory in the Norway Cup, defeating the Norwegian Club, Astor, by a convincing score of 6-1.

Norway took an early lead with a goal against the Pakistani team in the first half. However, the national team quickly equalized, setting the stage for a thrilling match.

In the second half, the Pakistani team dominated the game, scoring five goals against Norway. For Pakistan Abdul Ghani scored two goals while Essa, Junaid, Awais, and Muhammad Khan hit one goal each, respectively.

