Paris 2024 soccer tournaments: Groups, schedule and qualified teams

(Reuters) - Groups and knockout schedules for the men's and women's soccer tournaments at the Paris Olympics:

MEN'S TOURNAMENT

The men's tournament consists of 16 teams, divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

GROUP A: France (hosts), United States, Guinea, New Zealand

SCHEDULE

Guinea v New Zealand, July 24 at 1500 GMT in Nice

France v United States, July 24 at 1900 GMT in Marseille

New Zealand v United States, July 27 at 1700 GMT in Marseille

France v Guinea, July 27 at 1900 GMT in Nice

New Zealand v France, July 30 at 1700 GMT in Marseille

United States v Guinea, July 30 at 1700 GMT in Saint-Etienne

GROUP B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

SCHEDULE

Argentina v Morocco, July 24 at 1300 GMT in Saint-Etienne

Iraq v Ukraine, July 24 at 1700 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

Argentina v Iraq, July 27 at 1300 GMT in Decines-Charpieu



Ukraine v Morocco, July 27 at 1500 GMT in Saint-Etienne

Ukraine v Argentina, July 30 at 1500 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

Morocco v Iraq, July 30 at 1500 GMT in Nice

GROUP C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

SCHEDULE

Uzbekistan v Spain, July 24 at 1300 GMT in Paris

Egypt v Dominican Republic, July 24 at 1500 GMT in Nantes

Dominican Republic v Spain, July 27 at 1300 GMT in Bordeaux

Uzbekistan v Egypt, July 27 at 1500 GMT in Nantes

Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan, July 30 at 1300 GMT in Paris

Spain v Egypt, July 30 at 1300 GMT in Bordeaux

GROUP D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

SCHEDULE

Japan v Paraguay, July 24 at 1700 GMT in Bordeaux

Mali v Israel, July 24 at 1900 GMT in Paris

Israel v Paraguay, July 27 at 1700 GMT in Paris

Japan v Mali, July 27 at 1900 GMT in Bordeaux

Israel v Japan, July 30 at 1900 GMT in Nantes

Paraguay v Mali, July 30 at 1900 GMT in Paris

QUARTER-FINALS (All matches on Aug. 2)

Winner Group B v runner-up Group A at 1300 GMT in Paris

Winner Group D v runner-up Group C at 1500 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

Winner Group C v runner-up Group D at 1700 GMT in Marseille

Winner Group A v runner-up Group B at 1900 GMT in Bordeaux

SEMI-FINALS (All matches on Aug. 5)

Winner quarter-final 2 v winner quarter-final 4 at 1600 GMT in Marseille

Winner quarter-final 1 v winner quarter-final 3 at 1900 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH

Loser semi-final 1 v loser semi-final 2, Aug. 8 at 1500 GMT in Nantes

GOLD MEDAL MATCH

Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2, Aug. 9 at 1600 GMT in Paris

WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT



The women's tournament consists of 12 teams, divided into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group and the two highest-ranked third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

GROUP A: France (hosts), Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

SCHEDULE

Canada v New Zealand, July 25 at 1500 GMT in Saint-Etienne

France v Colombia, July 25 at 1900 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

New Zealand v Colombia, July 28 at 1500 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

France v Canada, July 28 at 1900 GMT in Saint-Etienne

New Zealand v France, July 31 at 1900 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

Colombia v Canada, July 31 at 1900 GMT in Nice

GROUP B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

SCHEDULE

Germany v Australia, July 25 at 1700 GMT in Marseille

United States v Zambia, July 25 at 1900 GMT in Nice

Australia v Zambia, July 28 at 1700 GMT in Nice

United States v Germany, July 28 at 1900 GMT in Marseille

Australia v United States, July 31 at 1700 GMT in Marseille

Zambia v Germany, July 31 at 1700 GMT in Saint-Etienne

GROUP C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

SCHEDULE

Spain v Japan, July 25 at 1500 GMT in Nantes

Nigeria v Brazil, July 25 at 1700 GMT in Bordeaux

Brazil v Japan, July 28 at 1500 GMT in Paris

Spain v Nigeria, July 28 at 1700 GMT in Nantes

Brazil v Spain, July 31 at 1500 GMT in Bordeaux

Japan v Nigeria, July 31 at 1500 GMT in Nantes

QUARTER-FINALS (All matches on Aug. 3)

Winner Group B v runner-up Group C at 1300 GMT in Paris

Winner Group C v third-placed team in Group A or B at 1500 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

Runner-up Group A v runner-up Group B at 1700 GMT in Marseille

Winner Group A v third-placed team in Group B or C at 1900 GMT in Nantes

SEMI-FINALS (All matches on Aug. 6)

Winner quarter-final 2 v winner quarter-final 4 at 1600 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

Winner quarter-final 1 v winner quarter-final 3 at 1900 GMT in Marseille

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Loser semi-final 1 v loser semi-final 2, Aug. 9 at 1300 GMT in Decines-Charpieu

GOLD MEDAL MATCH

Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2, Aug. 10 at 1500 GMT in Paris