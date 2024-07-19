Pak Street Child Football team training camp from July 21

The national team will fly to Norway on July 25 to participate in the event

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The final training camp of Pakistan Street Child Football team in preparations for the Norway Cup 2024 would be held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from July 21.

The training camp will continue from July 21 to 25 in which the selection of the squad for Norway Cup 2024 will be finalized.

The national team will fly to Norway on July 25 to participate in the event, said a press release.

Earlier thousands of youngsters participated trials organized by the administration of Pakistan Street Child Football Team last month.

Pakistan Street Child Team will be participating in the mega event for the fifth time in the Norway Cup to be held from July 27 to August 3 in Oslo.

The national team finished second in Norway Cup 2015, third in 2016 and second in 2023.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football team was the undefeated team of the event in Norway Cup last year.

In the Street Child Football World Cup held in Doha (Qatar) in 2022, the national team was undefeated in the group matches, but the Pakistan team had to face a 4-3 defeat against Egypt in the decisive match.

Pakistan team was also the runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup 2018 in Russia, while was ranked third in 2014 in Brazil.