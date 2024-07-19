Pakistan's Usman wins gold at World Strength Lifting Championship in Kazakhstan

He secured medal in the 85kg Senior Class

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan’s Muhammad Usman has emerged victorious in the 11th World Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Championship held in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Usman, the captain of Pakistan’s Strength Lifting Team, secured a gold medal in the 85kg Senior Class, showcasing his exceptional strength and dedication, said a press release.

He further impressed by clinching a silver medal in the Incline Bench Press category, edging out his Indian opponent.

The competition saw participation from ten countries, including India, China, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Magnolia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan.

Usman’s remarkable feat was made even more special by his gesture of solidarity as he dedicated his medals to the people of Palestine, raising their flag alongside Pakistan’s in a powerful display of support.

The Pakistan Strength Lifting Federation, led by Chairman Manzoor Shaheen, International Strength Lifter and President Aqeel Javed Butt, International Strength Lifter, and Vice President Waqas Zafar (all International Strength Lifters themselves), are preparing a grand welcome for the returning team upon their arrival at Lahore on July 23.