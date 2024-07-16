Stuttgart sign Augsburg forward Demirovic

Sports Sports Stuttgart sign Augsburg forward Demirovic

He scored 15 goals and registered nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches last season

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 19:12:34 PKT

(Reuters) - VfB Stuttgart have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic from Augsburg on a four year contract, both Bundesliga sides announced on Tuesday.

While financial details were not disclosed, Sky Sports Deutschland reported the deal was worth 21 million euros ($22.88 million) plus add-ons, making him Stuttgart's most expensive purchase.

The former Augsburg captain scored 15 goals and registered nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches last season. The 26-year-old has made 124 appearances in the German top flight with a total of 30 goals and 22 assists.

"I became a fan of this team after the game (against Augsburg) in Stuttgart (last season)," Demirovic told the club website. "I like the way they play and the team. I know some of the guys, so it probably won't take me too long to settle in."