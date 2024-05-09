Pakistan, Japan qualify for final of 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey

Final of the tournament will be played on Saturday in Ipoh, Malaysia

MALAYSIA (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Japan have qualified for final of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey tournament.

Final of the tournament will be played on Saturday in Ipoh, Malaysia. The match will start at 17:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan in their fifth match will play against New Zealand at Ipoh in Malaysia tomorrow (Friday). The match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan have already won their three matches against Malaysia, South Korea and Canada while third match between Pakistan and Japan ended in a draw.

Japan also have same number of wins and a draw.