Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan, Japan match ends in a draw

(Dunya News) – Pakistan’s hockey team played a thrilling match against Japan in the ongoing 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw at Ipoh, Malaysia.

Pakistan scored a penalty corner in the last quarter of the game, with Rana Waheed Ashraf scoring the equalizer in the 59th minute.

Japan had taken the lead in the 33rd minute with a penalty corner goal by Ken Nagayoshi.

The match was a crucial one for both teams, with Pakistan and Japan now tied on seven points each on the points table.

Pakistan had won the bronze medal in the 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

The event features six teams, including host team Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, and Canada.

Pakistan will play their fourth pool match against Canada.

