Rybakina survives Putintseva scare to reach Madrid semis, Sabalenka eases past Andreeva

Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 09:22:57 PKT

MADRID, Spain (Reuters) - Fourth seed Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat fellow Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva 4-6 7-6(4) 7-5 in a two-hour and 48-minute battle as she advanced to her first Madrid Open semi-final on Wednesday.

The 50th-ranked Putintseva looked on course to cause an upset as she put on a near-flawless display to take the opening set in 45 minutes, but Rybakina managed to regain her composure and saved two match points at 5-2 down in the final set.