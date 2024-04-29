Man City extend WSL lead, Bristol City relegated

BRISTOL, England (Reuters) - A superb second-half brace by Mary Fowler set Manchester City on course for a 4-0 away win over Bristol City on Sunday that moves them six points clear at the top of the Women's Super League table, relegating Bristol City in the process.

With 20 of their 22 league games played, Manchester City top the standings on 52 points with Chelsea, who lost their Champions League semi-final to Barcelona on Saturday, on 46 points but with two games in hand and City enjoying the advantage when it comes to goal difference.

For Bristol, their stay in the WSL came to an end after a single season with one win and three draws -- all away from home -- giving them a meagre six points after 20 games, eight behind Leicester City with two games left to play.

Bristol had their fair share of decent chances and kept a clean sheet in the first half, but Australia international Fowler sent a wonder strike flying into the top corner in the 62nd minute and added a second 13 minutes later.

Needing a win to have any chance of staying up, Bristol's fate was effectively sealed when Amy Rodgers turned the ball into her own net to make it 3-0 in the 75th minute, and Alex Greenwood's header with the last touch of the game was the final straw for the Robins.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United striker Ella Toone came of the bench to grab the only goal of the game as her side beat Leicester City 1-0 to remain fourth and open up a three-point gap with Liverpool, who face Chelsea on Wednesday.

There were also three 1-1 stalemates as third-placed Arsenal drew away to Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion were pegged back by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were held at home by West Ham United thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Shannon Cooke.

In the second-tier Women's Championship, Crystal Palace were promoted to the top flight following a goalless draw against Sunderland on the final day of the season that gave them a total of 46 points, one more than closest rivals Charlton Athletic.