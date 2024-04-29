PSG win French football league for 12th time as Monaco lose at Lyon

Sports Sports PSG win French football league for 12th time as Monaco lose at Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed as Ligue 1 champions for a record-extending 12th time on Sunday.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 08:03:28 PKT

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed as Ligue 1 champions for a record-extending 12th time on Sunday after second-placed AS Monaco lost 3-2 at Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG, who missed the chance to secure the title on Saturday when they drew 3-3 draw with Le Havre, have 70 points, 12 ahead of Monaco with three games remaining.

Monaco, despite taking an early lead at Lyon, fell to their first defeat in nine games, as PSG's domination of French football continues.

The visitors scored with a little over 20 seconds on the clock, with Wissam Ben Yedder tapping home Takumi Minamino's cross at the back post, but Monaco were 2-1 down within 25 minutes through goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma.

Ben Yedder brought the sides level again on the hour mark, heading home a floated ball into the box by Youssouf Fofana, but it was Lyon who found a winner six minutes from time with Fofana scoring from outside the area.

After Saturday's draw which kept the champagne on ice, PSG manager Luis Enrique was unconcerned, safe in the knowledge that their far superior goal difference meant their third successive league title was all but assured.

"We're champions. I don't care if there's a party or not," the coach said.

"We have a goal difference of plus 29 on the second place, I already feel like champions. Even if we don't score any more points, we'll be champions."

The Spaniard, who took over at PSG at the end of last season, was proved right, as they secured their 10th title in 12 seasons without having to play another game.

