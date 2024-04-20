WTA roundup: Iga Swiatek jolts Emma Raducanu in Stuttgart

Sports Sports WTA roundup: Iga Swiatek jolts Emma Raducanu in Stuttgart

Swiatek, a two-time defending champion, extended her winning streak to 10 matches in Stuttgart

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 18:37:33 PKT

(Reuters) - No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland recorded a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Swiatek, a two-time defending champion, extended her winning streak to 10 matches in Stuttgart after dispatching the 2021 U.S. Open winner in two hours and three minutes. The victory improved Swiatek to 3-0 all-time versus Raducanu.

Swiatek will face fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the semifinals after the latter posted a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Sixth-seeded Marketa Vondrousouva of the Czech Repbulic overcame a first-set stumble to notch a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Vondrousova won the match in just over two hours to earn the right to square off against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who overcame a slow start to post a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over third-seeded Coco Gauff.

Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole

Second-seeded Carolina Garcia of France notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania to advance to the

semifinals in Rouen, France.

Garcia fired eight aces and took advantage of three double faults to end the match in 89 minutes. She will move on to face sixth-seeded Sloane Stephens, who breezed to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 4 seed Yue Yuan of China.

Third-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine won 58.3 percent of her first-serve points en route to a 6-4, 7-5 win over fifth-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva in one hour, 36 minutes. Kalinina will square off against Poland's Magda Linette, a 7-6 (9), 6-1 winner over Arantza Rus of the Netherlands.