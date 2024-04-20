Karate Combat: Pakistan, Indian fighters to face off today

Arch-rivals set to meet today as fierce clash expected due to slap by Pakistani captain earlier

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistani and Inidan fighters are ready for a clash today in an event titled ‘Karate Combat’ being held in Dubai.

Earlier, the much-anticipated fight between the arch-rival took a dangerous turn when Pakistani fighter Shahzaib Rindh allegedly slapped India’s skipper Rana Singh before the clash.

"How was the slap bro?" Rindh reportedly said after the clash on stage.

The hosts of The Karate Combat event in Dubai are former mixed martial artists Bas Rutten and George St Pierre, YouTuber Mike Majlak and renowned Indian actor Salman Khan.

It must be noted that Rindh created history in February earlier this year after he registered the fastest knockout at Karate Combat 44 in Mexico City. The 25-year-old stunned his opponent, Marco Cubas of Peru, with a knockout in 21 seconds during the first round.



