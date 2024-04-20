Frankfurt boost European football hopes after 3-1 win against Augsburg

It strengthened Frankfurt's bid to secure spot in Europa Conference League qualifiers next season

(Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt took a big stride towards European football next season as they came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 Bundesliga victory over FC Augsburg on Friday.

The result strengthened Frankfurt's bid to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season as they are sixth in the standings with 45 points. They are six points ahead seventh-placed Augsburg.

Ruben Vargas opened the scoring for Augsburg in the 13th minute as he latched on to a pass inside the box and slotted it into the net from an acute angle.

Following the interval, Frankfurt played with more purpose and Eric Ebimbe delivered a well-timed cross to an unmarked Fares Chaibi, who slotted in the equaliser from close range.

The hosts completed the turnaround after 61 minutes when Hugo Ekitike, on loan from Paris St Germain, unleashed a low shot into the net from the edge of the box.

As Augsburg sent every player up front for a last-ditch attempt at finding an equaliser late into stoppage time, Frankfurt managed to get the ball to Omar Marmoush and the Egyptian striker fired into an open net to complete the 3-1 win.