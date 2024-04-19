Germany manager Nagelsmann extends contract until 2026

Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as Germany coach last September

(Reuters) - Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract until the conclusion of the next World Cup in 2026, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as Germany coach last September and had initially signed a contract to the end of Euro 2024, which Germany will host in June.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a mixed start to his reign, but recently won back-to-back friendlies against France and Netherlands and will have two further warm-up games with Ukraine and Greece in June before the Euros, where they will face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage.

"With successful, passionate performances, we have the chance to sweep an entire country along. The two victories against France and the Netherlands in March gave a foretaste of this," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"I was very touched by the enthusiasm of the fans. Together we now want to play a successful home European Championship, we are all burning for it. After that, I'm really looking forward to the challenge of a World Cup together with my coaching team."

Nagelsmann had been linked with managerial jobs in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

"It is a strong signal for the DFB and the national team that Julian Nagelsmann will remain national coach beyond the home European Championship. Because he is on the wish list of many big clubs all over Europe," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said.

"But the national team is more than just a job for Julian Nagelsmann, it's a real affair close to his heart. Now there is planning security, and everyone can concentrate fully on a successful performance at the European Championship."