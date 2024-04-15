Packed stadiums boost LaLiga to record financial results

Sports Sports Packed stadiums boost LaLiga to record financial results

LaLiga broke the 15 million spectators mark for the first time in 2022-23 season

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 19:03:14 PKT

(Reuters) - Spain's LaLiga posted a record total revenue of 5.69 billion euros ($6.07 billion) for the 2022-23 season as revenues rose 17.8% compared to the previous campaign and surpassed the 5.07 billion made in 2019-20, the league said on Monday.

The growth was boosted by record commercial revenues (up 28.6%), as well as growth in matchday revenue (36.9%) thanks to record stadium attendances, with clubs recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second consecutive season.

LaLiga broke the 15 million spectators mark for the first time in Spanish football history, with an average occupancy rate of 72% in the 2022-23 season.

The financial results also included "extraordinary corporate operations" carried out during the campaign.

COVID restrictions hit ticket sales and player transactions in 2020-21, leading to the Spanish league's first loss since 2012.

Transfer revenues rose slightly to 679 million euros from 402 million a year ago but still well below the 1.12 billion in 2019-20.

There was also a record 848 million euros investment on infrastructure. That included investment by Real Madrid to renovate their iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium and surroundings.