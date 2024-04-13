Pakistan players win gold, bronze medals in Australia Junior Squash

Pakistani players dominated the courts throughout the tournament

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) - Pakistani squash team has showcased exceptional talent by clinching gold and bronze medals in the Australia Junior Squash Championship 2024 held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre at Albert Park, Victoria.

The Pakistani players dominated the courts throughout the tournament, culminating in impressive victories on the final day.

In Boys U-13, Huzaifa Shahid (Pakistan) defeated Gng Hung Yu (Australia) by 3-0.

In U-15 Boys, Yahya Khan (Pakistan) triumphed over Henry Kross (Australia) by 3-0.

In Boys U-17, Ibrahim Zeb (Pakistan) secured victory against Brodie Bennett (New Zealand) by 3-0.

In Girls U-13, Mahnoor Ali (Pakistan) outshined Emily Senior (Malaysia) by 3-0.

In Girls U-17, Mehwish (Pakistan) emerged victorious over Erin Wyllie (Malaysia) by 3-2.

Meanwhile, Harmas Ali Raja secured bronze medal in U11 category, Fawad Khan in U13 and Azaan Ali Khan in U15 category further highlighting Pakistan's success in the championship.