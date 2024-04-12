Sania Mirza celebrates Eid in style with family

(Web Desk) - Sania Mirza, former Indian tennis player, celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with her family in a spectacular fashion.

She looking stunning as usual while wearing a desi dress.

The 37-year-old celebrity shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, her sister's family, and herself.

"Eid Mubarak from us," wrote Sania on Instagram on Eid day.

On the special occasion, the former tennis player dressed in white as she looked dapper.

Sania accessorized her ensemble with kundan jewellery, wearing a long, white-greyish kurta with embroidery and slacks.

By matching her wrists, donning bracelets, and going natural with her makeup, she kept it simple.

Meanwhile, her son Izhaan was wearing a white chikankari shalwar kameez.