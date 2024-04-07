Spurs v Forest to go ahead after man dies of stab wounds near stadium

Sehar Time Ramadan 28
(Reuters) - Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and visitors Nottingham Forest will go ahead after a man was stabbed to death near the stadium, the North London club said.

London's Metropolitan Police said a murder investigation had been launched after they were called early on Sunday to Northumberland Park where they found a man with stab injuries.

Paramedics could not revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance," Spurs said in a statement.

"As things stand, this afternoon's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled," the club said, adding that two roads next to the stadium would remain partially sealed off. 

