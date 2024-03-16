Iftar Timings Mar 16 - Ramazan 5
Lahore
LHR
06:13 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:43 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:18 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:25 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:43 PM
Bologna cement top four spot with last-gasp win over Empoli

Bologna have 54 points, six ahead of AS Roma in fifth,

(Reuters) - Bologna's Giovanni Fabbian scored in added time to snatch a 1-0 win at lowly Empoli and consolidate their hold on fourth spot in Serie A on Friday as they battle for a Champions League place.

Bologna have 54 points, six ahead of AS Roma in fifth, while Atalanta and Napoli are also chasing European qualification with 47 and 44 points respectively. Empoli are 17th with 25 points.

Substitute Fabbian was in the right place to put home the rebound from goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who could not hold a long-range attempt four minutes into stoppage time.

Fabbian netted the decider after several wasted chances in a match played in heavy rain at Stadio Carlo Castellani. 

