Grand Slams and gold medals - Gauff has goals for her 20s

Gauff says on-court goals are her priority for the next decade

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) – US Open champion Coco Gauff, who celebrated her 20th birthday with a "straightforward" victory at Indian Wells on Wednesday, says on-court goals are her priority for the next decade.

"Tennis goals, definitely to win some more slams, and I want to medal at this Olympics or 2028," Gauff said after cruising past Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals in the California desert.

"Life goals, honestly, I haven't thought that far," she said. "I'm not trying to get married or anything," she added with a smile. "Definitely no kids. "Just tennis right now, and we'll see where life takes me off the court."

With her birthday falling in the midst of a prestige tournament, Gauff wasn't planning any major celebration. In fact, she said, even thinking of a gift for herself was hard.

"I haven't gotten anything for myself," she said. "I always forget, to be honest. "I always say I'm going to get myself something. I still haven't gotten myself anything from US Open! I always say I'm going to buy myself (something) and I just forget.

"I do have gifts in my hotel room that have to be opened today." One reason it might be so hard to reward herself, Gauff hinted is that "the things that I want I can't buy."

"I mean, the things that I want I already have. You know, I'm healthy, happy, on tour, living the dream."

Gauff, who made her WTA debut shortly after her 15th birthday in the main draw at Miami, said the celebrity that has come with her success -- including lately a Vogue cover story -- sometimes flummoxes her.

"I guess everything with off-court, that's definitely more the "why me" part," she said. "Because winning was always something I just envisioned myself doing, just because that's just what every tennis player envisions.

"Definitely the off-court stuff, when it comes to the covers and the attention from other celebrities or just people in general, it is kind of like, I don't know why people gravitate to me so much.

"But I definitely do appreciate it and it makes me feel loved and I hope I can make other people feel the same way."