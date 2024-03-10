Girona reclaim second spot, Atletico suffers a shock defeat

Sports Sports Girona reclaim second spot, Atletico suffers a shock defeat

Atletico are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Mar 2024 08:36:34 PKT

MADRID/CADIZ (Reuters) – Girona revived their stuttering campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday thanks to goals by Portu and Savinho to reclaim second spot in LaLiga.

Girona moved back to second in the standings on 62 points, one ahead of Barcelona and four behind leaders Real Madrid who have a game in hand and host relegation-threatened Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The hosts made their early dominance tell with a strike by Portu after he was set up by Ukrainian forward Viktor Tysgankov in the first half.

Girona were heading for an edgy finish after spurning several golden chances before Savinho finally put the match to bed after Aleix Garcia set up the Brazilian in the 84th minute.

The surprise packages in LaLiga this season, Girona’s campaign had looked in danger of imploding after a 4-0 thrashing by Real Madrid last month and three defeats in four games.

The win, however, put them back within touching distance of Real and closer to Champions League qualification after they opened a 12-point lead over fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Osasuna began by pressing Girona high up on the pitch but hosts were happy to play round them with their intricate passing game in wet conditions which meant the ball was zipping across the surface.

In the 12th minute, Girona strung together more than 20 passes before Portu slotted home from Tysgankov's through ball. It was the fourth goal Girona have scored from sequences of 20 or more passes this season, according to Opta.

In the second half, Girona increased their intensity.

Girona's Daley Blind had a golden chance when he beat Alejandro Catena to the ball and looked certain to score but his shot was blocked by a last-ditch tackle from Unai Garcia.

Uruguayan Cristhian Stuano was clear through on goal but his first touch was loose before he shot over and in the 84th minute Savinho’s goal was disallowed after Stuani was judged to have committed a foul on Unai Garcia.

Two minutes later, however, Savinho made sure of the win, firing home after being set up by a delicate back heel from Garcia.

"I'm happy for the goal and for the win," Savinho said. "The coach tells us that we are capable of winning the remaining ten matches if we are ourselves, like we did today."

ATLETICO MADRID SUFFER SHOCK 2-0 LOSS



Atletico Madrid slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at third-bottom Cadiz on Saturday as Juanmi's double gave the hosts a first LaLiga win in six months and third in 28 games this season.

Missing France forward Antoine Griezmann, who is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 clash with Inter Milan with an ankle injury, Atletico's faint title hopes took another hit and they are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth on 55 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who visit Las Palmas on Sunday. Real Madrid are top of the standings on 66 points.

Atletico were toothless and lacked attacking flair, finishing the game with only three shots on target.

The hosts were not much better but at least they found the target, netting with their only shot on goal in the first half through forward Juanmi's stooping header in the 24th minute.

Cadiz had not taken the lead in a league match since December 10 against Osasuna but on that occasion the visitors managed to fight back and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Simeone made three substitutions at halftime but the home side remained comfortable in defence and were only threatened by a Samuel Lino curler from the edge of the box and a close-range header from Marcos Llorente that was saved Conan Ledesma.

When Atletico looked to be pushing for the equaliser, Juanmi secured the win for Cadiz with a close-range strike after a defensive error in the 64th when last man Gabriel Paulista missed an easy header trying to clear from the edge of the box.

It was Atletico's seventh loss in 14 away games this season in which they have won 15 out of a possible 42 points.

"We have to be self-critical. There are too many defeats away from home, this can't happen," captain Koke told Movistar Plus. "If we want to be at the top, we have to look at ourselves. It's costing us, it's a job for all of us to improve.

"The team is trying, we want to, but it's not working. We have to find out what is happening..."

Cadiz remain 18th but are now two points from the safety zone and 17th-placed Celta Vigo who visit Real Madrid on Sunday.