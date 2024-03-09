Sinner, Swiatek steam into second round at Indian Wells

Sports Sports Sinner, Swiatek steam into second round at Indian Wells

Sinner and Swiatek led the charge into the third round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 08:07:52 PKT

INDIAN WELLS (United States) (AFP) – Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek led the charge into the third round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters with identical runaway wins on Friday.

Both of the reigning Grand Slam champions advanced with 6-3, 6-0 scorelines.

Australian Open champion Sinner dominated Thanasi Kokkinakis while women's world number one Swiatek did the same to American Danielle Collins.

Italy's Sinner, seeded third, backed up his debut Grand Slam title in Melbourne with a victory in the ATP 500 level tournament at Rotterdam last month.

He remains undefeated this season and completed a 16th consecutive match victory while improving to 4-0 over Kokkinakis.

Sinner has won his last 15 meetings with Aussie opponents, last losing to one three years ago in Toronto.

Swiatek, the 2022 Indian Wells champion and last year's Roland Garros winner who will start her 94th week on the top WTA ranking on Monday, broke Collins four times and wrapped up victory on her second match point.

"I'm happy I started the tournament well," the Polish star said. ""First rounds are never easy.

"Danielle hits the ball hard, I'm happy I went through. I wanted to be ready for anything, I didn't give her a chance, the small differences matter a lot."

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova also advanced with ease, beating American Bernarda Pera with the loss of just two games.

Vondrousova took just 64 minutes to dispatch Pera 6-0, 6-2.

Sinner said both he and Kokkinakis had to deal with the variable desert wind in their early match.

"We both started off a little bit tight, it was a little bit breezy," Sinner said. "But when I broke him for the first time I felt immediately much better."

WELL-PREPARED

After advancing in 80 minutes with 21 winners and just seven unforced errors, the Italian was pleased but cautious.

"I'm not unbeatable, just well-prepared," he said. "I worked really hard to be in this position... you dream of winning a Grand Slam.

"You travel here, the conditions are different. You have to find a way somehow."

Sinner ran off a dozen points in a row to earn a lead of a set and 3-0 and continued to apply the screws to his 99th-ranked opponent.

The Italian won the final 10 games to advance and will face either Jan-Lennard Struff or Borna Coric in the next round.

Alex de Minaur, the 10th seed coming off a triumph in Acapulco at the weekend, regained some Aussie pride as he crushed Japan's Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-2.

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev made a winning start to the week over Australian Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 6-4.

